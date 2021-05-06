Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia... Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and Rockdale Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead. * Until this afternoon. * At 5:31 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.5 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 2.5 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton County will be around two feet under water. &&