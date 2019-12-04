Security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, officials said.
The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. HST (7:30 p.m. ET) and access to the base is closed, officials tweeted on the base's verified Twitter account.
Several witnesses told CNN affiliate KGMB/KHNL that they heard gunshots.
The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu has received one patient from the incident, Minna Sugimoto, a spokeswoman for The Queen's Health System, told CNN.
Sugimoto said no other details are available at this time.
The reported shooting occurred three days before commemorations of the Japanese attack that thrust the United States into World War II.
