Police ordered nearby residents to shelter in place Tuesday morning after a barricaded gunman fired shots in and around a suburban Atlanta home.
Negotiations with the gunman are ongoing, Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said. Officers and a SWAT team are on the scene in the upper middle class Newcastle neighborhood about 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.
No injuries have been reported, Delk said.
Someone called 911 about 5:30 a.m. to say shots had been fired, and when officers arrived, a man was shooting inside and outside a home, Delk said. The gunman is believed to be alone, he said.
Jody Reed is an early riser and was cleaning her garage when she heard a "weird, sharp, sudden" bang and assumed it was construction or fireworks, she said.
Several police cars drove by later, she said, and she saw a Nextdoor post from a neighbor who was walking his dog when police stopped him and told him to take cover behind a vehicle. According to the post, he was then told to leave the area but to take a route away from the home where the standoff was unfolding, she said.
There were squad cars in every cul-de-sac at mid-morning, and police were telling residents to stay away, she said.
Reed lives behind the residence where the gunman is reportedly barricaded and would be able to see the home if not for the thick woods, she said.
"I couldn't tell the direction (of the bang). I would never assume it was a shot," she said, explaining she heard no shouting or other commotion.
She heard multiple bangs later but couldn't be sure they were gunshots, she said.
Police have blocked entrances to the Newcastle subdivision in East Cobb, CNN affiliate WSB reported.
"Barricaded Gunman/Shelter In Place," a Cobb County Police tweet said. "All neighbors on Kingsley Dr between Castle Lane and Vineyard Court need to shelter in their homes."
Reed, who moved to the neighborhood in 1982, described the subdivision as "the most sedate, safe neighborhood" and said the last crime she recalls is when someone stole a flower hook from a neighbor's mailbox several months ago.
CNNs Angela Barajas and Gregory Lemos contributed to this report.
