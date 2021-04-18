Restaurants offer freebies all the time, but here's one that is asking for a permanent commitment.
A California-based restaurant chain is offering free burgers for a year to anyone who gets a permanent tattoo -- offered for free -- bearing the restaurant's name.
Farmer Boys is partnering with a West Hollywood tattoo parlor, The Honorable Society, and Las Vegas' Rockin' Ink Tattoo for the promotion celebrating the burger chain's 40th anniversary. Those wanting to participate must fill out a form online by May 21 to schedule an appointment. They must be 18 years or older.
Farmer Boys enthusiasts can choose from three permanent color designs measuring 2 inches by 2 inches, according to the form on the restaurant's website. All three designs feature the restaurant's name and a burger.
Farmer Boys posted on Instagram that, "Due to the sheer volume of request, not all who send a query will receive an appointment."
For those turned off by getting permanently inked, the restaurant chain is also offering free temporary tattoos with all in-store purchases. If you share the temporary tattoo on social media, you'll be entered to win a free burger, according an Instagram post by the restaurant.
