A wildfire in northern San Diego County has scorched 500 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations, according to Cal Fire.
Camp Pendleton issued a mandatory evacuation for DeLuz Housing, Wounded Warrior Battalion and Lake O'Neile Campground due to the fire near Naval Weapons station -- Fallbrook.
The "Creek fire," which erupted late Wednesday night near Fallbrook, forced evacuations of at least 7,000 residents.
The southwestern part of the state is under a red flag warning -- warm, dry, windy conditions -- until noon Thursday.
Gusty winds have peaked and will "slowly but surely weaken," according to the National Weather Service San Diego
It is common for utility companies to enact a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) to prevent equipment from sparking fires during such weather conditions.
Utility San Diego Gas & Electric (SDGE) has pre-emptively shut off power to 6,797 customers while 24,725 customers are under a warning.
Southern California Edison (SCE) shut off power to 19,216 of its 5 million customers and another 155,368 are under consideration. No San Diego county customers will be impacted, according to the SCE website.
