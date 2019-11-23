A second suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the disappearance of Alabama college student Aniah Blanchard.
Members of the Auburn, Alabama, Police Department and the US Marshals Task Force arrested Antwain Shamar Fisher, 35, of Montgomery and charged him with first-degree kidnapping, Auburn Chief of Police Paul Register said.
Fisher, who also goes by the nickname "Squirmy," is being held in the Lee County Jail, authorities said.
Fisher's arrest comes just after prosecutors ordered the first suspect in the kidnapping, Ibraheem Yazeed, to submit a DNA sample on Wednesday.
Authorities in Lee County aren't able to answer further questions about Fisher and the case because of a gag order put into effect earlier in the month, Register said.
Blanchard has been missing for a month
Blanchard, 19, the step-daughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris, was last seen on the evening of October 23.
Two days later, her SUV was found damaged in an apartment complex an hour away in Montgomery, Alabama.
Blanchard, who is a student at Southern Union State Community, was gone. A week after Blanchard's disappearance, police said they believed she had been harmed.
The reward for helping to find Blanchard and any perpetrators involved in the case stands at more than $100,000.
A witness, whose name hasn't been made public, testified this week that that he saw Blanchard being abducted outside of a convenience store in Auburn, according to CNN affiliate WTVM.