Sections of Manhattan wake up to power outage.

A large section of Manhattan woke up Friday morning to a power outage, a Con Edison map shows.
Most of the affected areas were from the Upper West Side north to Harlem.
"There's NO power in Harlem/Morningside Heights (sic) area! I've never seen this...crazy!" Shalin Cuello tweeted with a video. Shortly after, she tweeted: "Power's back, woohoo!!!"
About 6:30 a.m. ET, Con Edison issued a statement that said, "We are investigating a problem on our transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply at about 5:13 this morning. The supply has been restored to those networks on the Upper West Side, Harlem and the Upper East Side."
Subway service was affected, officials tweeted.
More than 1.2 million customers already were without power in the Northeast due to the storm Isaias, according to PowerOutage.US. Most were in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.