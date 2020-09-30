Seven people were shot at a funeral home in Milwaukee on Wednesday, police officials said.
"At approximately 12:45 p.m., Milwaukee police were dispatched to a shooting on the 4200 block of West Fond Du Lac Ave," acting Milwaukee Police Department Chief Michael Brunson said in a news conference.
"Upon arrival, officers and personnel located seven shooting victims here at that location."
The male and female victims are between the ages of 24 and 48 years old, according to Brunson.
"The victims were transported to a local hospital where they are being treated for their injuries," he added. "Right now, all of them are in stable condition."
Police said they are still investigating the incident and seeking an unknown suspect.
