An early morning shooting at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota has left two active-duty military members dead.
The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. Monday and the situation is now "contained," a statement from the base said.
"There is currently no risk to other personnel at this time," the statement added.
The incident is under investigation and the Air Force is not announcing the victims' names until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, the statement said.
Grand Forks Air Force base is the home of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing which
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.