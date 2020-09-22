Police ordered nearby residents to shelter in place Tuesday morning after a barricaded gunman at a suburban Atlanta home fired shots.

Officers are on the scene in the Cobb County neighborhood, about 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

"Barricaded Gunman/Shelter In Place," a Cobb County Police tweet said. "All neighbors on Kingsley Dr between Castle Lane and Vineyard Court need to shelter in their homes."

No further details were immediately available.

Police have blocked entrances to the Newcastle subdivision in East Cobb, CNN affiliate WSB reported.

The home is in a residential area in an upper middle class neighborhood.

This is a developing story. More to come.

CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.