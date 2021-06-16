Six people, including three children, were injured when a boat exploded on the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday, officials said.

It happened early afternoon as the 26-foot boat was docked in the Osage Arm of the lake, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

MSHP said there was a mechanical problem that caused a fuel-related fire.

Three adults on the boat were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries. A 16-year-old and 12-year-old also suffered serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

A 2-year-old on the boat was hospitalized with minor injuries, the MSHP report said.

All passengers on the boat are listed as being from Elk Horn or Gretna, Nebraska, more than 300 miles away.

Lake of the Ozarks is a popular summer vacation spot in the Midwest, with more than 1,100 miles of shoreline.

CNN's Raja Razek and Jennifer Feldman contributed to this report.

