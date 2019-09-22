Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
TODAY
• The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards arrives. Will "Game of Thrones" rule, or could the "Bodyguard," "Better Call Saul" or "Killing Eve" thwart its dominance? Review nominees in major categories, then tune in at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
• A lot more than done-me-wrong songs. Ken Burns' new epic, "Country Music," traces the American mainstay from its birth in the 1920s. The latest installments of the eight-part, 16-hour series air nightly through Wednesday at 8 ET on PBS.
• The Rugby World Cup is in full scrum. New Zealand returns to defend its back-to-back titles against 19 teams, including a US squad (though event host Japan may already be distracted by Tokyo's 2020 Olympics). The final is November 2. Here's how to watch.
MONDAY
• The world comes to New York. The United Nations General Assembly convenes this week, kicking off with a climate summit. President Trump is expected to speak Tuesday ahead of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who's still awash in Brexit woes. Also on the week's docket are recent developments in Iran, Venezuela and Israel.
• Ex-Dallas officer's trial starts. Amber Guyger is due to go on trial for the murder of Botham Jean. Guyger, who is white, was off-duty when she went into what she says she thought was her apartment and fatally shot Jean, an unarmed black man, in his own home. Guyger was fired shortly after the incident.
• Fall into fall. The season of pumpkin spice and endless leaf-bagging begins around 4 a.m. ET.
• Happy birthday to The Boss. Bruce Springsteen turns 70.
TUESDAY
• NTSB reviews fatal Massachusetts fires. A year after a series of fires and explosions rocked cities north of Boston, the National Transportation Safety Board is due to meet to determine what caused the blasts. A teenager was killed and others were hurt when more than 60 suspected gas fires broke out, forcing thousands to evacuate.
• 1st US cannabis café opens. You've heard of wine pairings; how about weed pairings? Lowell Café is set to open near Los Angeles, aiming to reduce the stigma around marijuana.
• 1st down, Congress! This is no sports metaphor. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle team up with ex-NFL players to face off against the US Capitol Police in the 10th annual charity football game.
WEDNESDAY
• 'Military-style assault weapons' up for debate. The House Judiciary Committee is due to hold a hearing on "military-style assault weapons," which some Democrats want to ban. The firearms have been used in mass attacks in Las Vegas, El Paso, Texas, and elsewhere. Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke highlighted the issue at a recent debate, saying, "Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15."
THURSDAY
• Whistleblower complaint takes center stage. The acting director of national intelligence has agreed to testify publicly before the House Intelligence Committee. Joseph Maguire has blocked the panel from seeing a whistleblower complaint about communications between President Trump and a foreign leader.
• Beatles' 'Abbey Road' marks 50 years. The last album recorded by the Fab Four was released a half-century ago. Fans last month flocked to the London street crossing featured on the record's cover.
FRIDAY
• Racing returns to beleaguered Santa Anita. The autumn meet is scheduled to open at the California race course where 31 horses have died since December. Investigations are underway and stricter rules have been implemented following the deaths.
SATURDAY
• A memorial service honors a teen killed in a brawl. Mourners are due to gather to honor Khaseen Morris, the 16-year-old student who was attacked and killed in New York as a group of teens looked on, some recording the assault on their phones but none stepping in to help.
• 'Saturday Night Live' opens another season. The comedy classic has run into some controversy in the run-up to its 45th season. Woody Harrelson will try to forge ahead when he hosts the premiere with musical guest Billie Eilish. Tune in at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.