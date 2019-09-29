Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
TODAY
• It's World Day of Migrants and Refugees. Take a moment to learn about the plight of some 71 million people worldwide who have been forced from their homes -- including 25 million refugees -- and how you might help.
• Happy New Year! Jews the world over at sundown celebrate the start of a new year. Rosh Hashanah is observed with synagogue services and feasts that often include apples and challah bread dipped in honey. It also begins the High Holy Days, which end with Yom Kippur.
• ''This is Life.'' Lisa Ling is back for a new season of fascinating discoveries, from the shocking side effects of long-term benzodiazepine use to what it's like to be a woman in the Marines. Catch the premiere, "Porn Ed," at 10 p.m. ET on CNN.
MONDAY
• Impeachment inquiry forges ahead. Hearings, subpoenas and depositions could come this week as the House Intelligence Committee moves to probe allegations against President Trump. The panel is working through Congress' October recess, and House Dems aim to move forward with impeachment proceedings as soon as Thanksgiving.
• Ex-officer's courtroom defense continues. The murder trial is expected to resume in the case of Amber Guyger, the ex-Dallas cop who last year killed 26-year-old Botham Jean in his own apartment. Guyger broke down last week describing how she approached the door before firing her gun. The run-up to the trial was especially heart-wrenching for Jean's mom, Allison Jean.
TUESDAY
• Judge rules on Trump tax returns law. A federal judge in California is expected to issue a final ruling on the legality of a state law that requires presidential candidates to release their tax returns to secure a spot on the state's primary ballot. The law, aimed at President Trump, recently was put on hold.
• Batter up! It's postseason baseball. Back-to-back nights of MLB wild-card games begin, leading up to division series.
WEDNESDAY
• Jamal Khashoggi's death is observed. It's been one year since the Saudi journalist and a Washington Post columnist was allegedly killed and dismembered by men with close ties to the highest levels of the Saudi government, of which Khashoggi was highly critical. The CIA concluded the Saudi Crown Prince ordered his murder, but President Trump has resisted pressure to take action against the key US ally.
• 2020 Dems debate gun policy. Ten presidential hopefuls are set to discuss gun violence at an event sponsored by former US Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' March For Our Lives group. The event in Las Vegas comes two years nearly to the day after the nation's deadliest modern gun massacre. The forum is due to stream live on NBC News Now and feature on MSNBC.
• Microsoft could reveal a dual-screen Surface. The tech giant also may lift the curtain on new computers and tablets. Its 10 a.m. ET event is due to be livestreamed.
• The Stanley Cup race begins. The NHL champion St. Louis Blues host the Washington Capitals to open the 1,271-game regular season that runs through April 4.
THURSDAY
• Congress talks gun violence in Chicago. A subcommittee heads to the nation's third-largest city to examine the public health threat of gun violence. Though police reportedly say consistent reductions in shootings and murders is driving an overall crime drop, firearms deaths there still number in the dozens every month.
SATURDAY
• We tip our hat to teachers. This World Teachers' Day, the UN focus is "Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession." Our 5 Things family celebrates all educators, who routinely devote their skills and enthusiasm in ways big and small, long past the dismissal bell.
• Taylor Swift shares the ''SNL'' spotlight. The Grammy winner joins "Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge on the weekly comedy mainstay. Tune in at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.