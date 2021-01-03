A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after surveillance video captured him beating his mother to death in McKinney, Texas, police said in a news release Sunday.
The boy's father called police to the home around 1 a.m. Sunday. The mother, identified as Stacy Ellen Barney, 50, was found dead inside, police said.
Officers took the boy into custody following a search of the area around the home, police said.
"Our hearts go out to the victim's family during this extremely difficult time," McKinney Police said in a statement, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
McKinney is about 37 miles north of Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.