Suspect arrested after fatal stabbings at San Jose church housing the homeless

A suspect was in custody Monday after two people were fatally stabbed and three others were wounded at a California church used as a homeless shelter, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Police responded to the Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, California, just before 8 p.m. Sunday and found five people with at least one stab wound each.
An adult man was declared dead at the scene, and an adult woman died after being taken to a hospital. Three other adult men were taken to hospitals and were in serious but stable condition, police said Monday.
The suspect in custody is an adult man, and police said the motive and circumstances of the incident are under investigation.
The church is used as a homeless shelter and was not holding religious services at the time, police said.
"Our hearts are torn for the victims and their loved ones in last night's horrific stabbing at Grace Baptist Church on 10th Street," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a statement. "We have lost two community members, and we pray for the recovery of the three others seriously injured in that attack."
CNN's Rebekah Riess and Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.
