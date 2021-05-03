Taiwan's Tsai wins Canadian government-backed award that Ottawa reportedly tried to block

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia... Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale Counties. For the Yellow River Basin...including East Lithonia...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Yellow River near East Lithonia. * From this evening to late Wednesday night. * At 9:01 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.6 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 13 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage Wednesday evening to 12 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise above flood stage late tonight to 13.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will fall to 13.4 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening. It will then rise again to 14.3 feet Wednesday morning. It will fall below flood stage again Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 15 feet, Minor flooding continues and expands further into the woodlands and fields near the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road. In Dekalb County... some flooding of backyards of homes begin on Harmony Hills Drive and Court. Johnson Creek flowing under Union Grove Road into the river begins to back up. &&