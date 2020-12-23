The next group of people to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Ohio will be the state's teachers and school staff.
Ohio teachers and school staff including cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians and clerical workers -- along with any other worker who comes in contact with the children at that school -- will be in the next group of people to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, Ohio Governor MIke DeWine announced during a news conference Wednesday.
DeWine said he wants to start Covid-19 vaccinations mid-January and to offer them at all schools that want to continue or begin in-person learning.
DeWine hopes vaccinating teachers and staff will help get students back in school faster. Currently, 45% of all Ohio students are fully remote and 26% of students are in a hybrid model, or partially remote, DeWine said.
