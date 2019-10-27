Following reports of a shooting early Sunday morning, the Texas A&M University-Commerce Police Department tweeted there was an event outside Greenville, Texas, that "may or not have involved students at this time."
There was no active shooter in Commerce, the department said.
A live signal from CNN affiliate KTVT showed a large police presence near The Party Venue, located off Highway 380 in Greenville. The venue is an event rental space, according to their Facebook page. When CNN spoke to the owner of the venue, they said a fraternity from Texas A&M University Commerce had rented out the space for an event. The owner said something did happen at the location, but couldn't provide any more detail.
TAMU Commerce tweeted earlier that this is their homecoming weekend.
Hunt Regional Medical Center told CNN they did receive patients, but could not provide details about how many or the nature of their injuries.
CNN has reached out numerous times to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office who is handling the incident.
This is a developing story please check back for updates.