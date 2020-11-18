Thailand's parliament on Wednesday voted in favor of amending the constitution but stopped short of backing monarchical reform, amid intensifying protests against the country's military-backed government.
A youth-led movement has held regular demonstrations for the past five months, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha -- who seized power in a military coup in 2014 -- the dissolution of parliament and changes to the constitution that they say entrenches the military's power.
Protesters have also broken long-held taboos and risked lengthy prison sentences by calling for reform of the monarchy to curb the King's powers and ensure he is accountable to the constitution. The movement is the biggest challenge to the establishment the country has seen in decades.
The motion which could have paved the way for reforming the role of the monarchy received only 212 votes from the joint sitting parliament of 732 members. It needed at least half the vote and at least a third of the Senate to pass.
But the adoption of two other motions marks the first step towards rewriting the military-composed charter. A drafting committee is to be set up after these motions are endorsed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
The government has tried to assuage protesters' anger by signaling willingness to compromise on the constitution and find a solution to the crisis, putting the parliament under pressure to back the amendments.
The vote followed the worst night of violence since the protests began, as live ammunition was fired for the first time and 55 people were injured in clashes outside the Bangkok parliament on Tuesday. Police denied using live rounds or rubber bullets, and said they are investigating the source of the shots.
At least two people were shot with live rounds during the protests, police confirmed on Wednesday. Police said one civilian was shot in the hip and a pro-democracy protester was shot in the left thigh.
Four others are believed to have sustained gunshot wounds, but police have not yet been able to talk to them so cannot confirm whether their injuries are from live rounds, according to police spokesman Maj. Gen. Piya Tawichai. They are all being treated in hospital.
Piya said the shots were fired after the police and fire brigade had withdrawn from the area and the two opposing factions had confronted each other just after 8 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET).
Police did, however, use tear gas and water cannons with chemical-laced water to disperse protesters who had cut through wire barricades that separated them from police lines outside parliament. Protesters also clashed with pro-monarchy groups in pitched street battles.
"We didn't apply measures deemed unnecessary. Measures used were matching with the protesters' behaviors. Metropolitan Police Bureau would like to reiterate that, there were no rubber bullets. Rubber bullets were not used during our operation last night. And live ammunitions were certainly not used during our operation," Piya said in a news conference Tuesday night.
The violence on Tuesday started when a group of protesters tried to cut through wire barricades surrounding the Thai parliament.
Protesters wearing multi-colored rain ponchos, goggles and hard hats threw smoke bombs and paint at police. Police responded by firing water cannon and water laced with a chemical irritant to push the crowds back. Some protesters carried inflatable yellow ducks and used them as shields against the water jets.
Later in the evening, police retreated from their positions and protesters took over an abandoned water cannon truck, spraying it with graffiti. It is at this time that police said the live shots were fired.
As the chaos unfolded outside the parliament building, located next to the Chao Phraya River, several lawmakers left the area on boats.
The palace has not responded to the protests. But earlier this month, King Vajiralongkorn told CNN and Channel 4 that "Thailand is the land of compromise."
Previous attempts by lawmakers to address the protesters' demands have failed. An extraordinary session of parliament earlier this month didn't produce any results to ease the political crisis; instead the formation of a national reconciliation committee was proposed.
