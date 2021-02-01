The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to post their Covid-19 vaccination cards on social media

No matter how excited you are about getting your vaccine, the Better Business Bureau is warning you: Avoid sharing photos of your Covid-19 vaccine cards.
"Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine," said the BBB in a news release. "If your social media privacy settings aren't set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use."
Another issue with sharing your vaccination card on social media is that it makes it easier for scammers to create imitation cards that they can sell, like some did in Great Britain, according to BBB, a non-proft that works to expose fraud and provide information to consumers.
Instead of posting the vaccination card, you can share you vaccine sticker instead, the BBB suggests, and review your social media settings to make sure you know who can see your information.
The Department of Defense released the first images of a Covid-19 vaccination record card and vaccination kits in December.
Vaccination cards will be used as the "simplest" way to keep track of Covid-19 shots, said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition, which is supporting frontline workers who will administer Covid-19 vaccinations.
Vaccination clinics will also be reporting to their state immunization registries what vaccine was given, so that, for example, an entity could run a query if it didn't know where a patient got a first dose.
More than 31 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States, according to data published Sunday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CNN's John Bonifield and Amir Vera contributed to this report.
