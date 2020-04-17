A global pandemic wasn’t about to stop this Georgia couple from tying the knot. After stay-at-home orders were issued, Patrick West and Lauren Barham, of Marietta, weren’t willing to give up their original wedding date.
So they decided on the next best thing: a Webex wedding. Nearly 50 people sat down at their computers Friday to watch the virtual event. The audio might not have been perfect, but the moment sure was. West and Barham had initially planned to have the wedding at the Old Edwards Inn & Spa in Highlands, North Carolina, with at least 200 people in attendance. But as the coronavirus outbreak worsened, the town of Highlands completely shut down. Like many other couples, West and Barham had to make other plans. And delaying their big day certainly wasn’t one of them. On their original wedding date of April 17, 2020, West called his pastor, fired up his laptop, put on his suit and headed out to his back porch. It was there that he and his new wife said, “I do,” with friends, family and colleagues cheering them on from the socially distant safety of their own homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.