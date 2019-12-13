The ex-concierge who killed two Boston doctors in their penthouse gets life in prison

[Breaking news update, published at 10:24 a.m. ET]
Bampumim Teixeira has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 murders of Boston anesthesiologists Lina Bolanos and Richard Field.
Teixeira, listening to the sentence by video feed as he stood under guard in a room away from the main courtroom, stood silently and nodded before being led away.
Teixeira had been placed in the other room for Friday's sentencing because he was unable to conduct himself properly, Judge Mitchell Kaplan said.
The sentence will automatically be appealed under Massachusetts state law.
The double-murder trial of Bampumim Teixeira brought to light the final harrowing night of two well-known Boston anesthesiologists who were stabbed to death in their home in 2017.
Teixeira was convicted of murder and will be sentenced Friday.
Prosecutors say he sneaked inside a Boston building and made his way to the 11th floor penthouse where Lina Bolanos and her fiance, Richard Field, lived. He bound their hands, stabbed them to death and wrote haunting messages on the walls, witnesses testified.
Police found him lurking in the shadows of the penthouse moments later.
"You wanna know his last words?" Teixeira yelled in court Tuesday.
Family and friends of the couple sat in the courtroom as prosecuting attorney John Pappas called more than two dozen witnesses to the stand over the past three weeks who detailed the couple's desperate efforts to get help, their injuries and Teixeira's arrest and police statement.
Many cried out loud when Pappas played the 911 call Bolanos made moments before her death. Her voice came out muffled and soon she stopped responding. The operator warned they would release the call and eventually hung up.
Bolanos "will forever be (Field's) fiancée but never his bride and why? Because of this man and his ill-conceived plan," Pappas said in his closing arguments.
'He didn't even know her name'
Teixeira, who pleaded not guilty, told police a day after the killings that he was having an affair with Bolanos. He briefly worked as a concierge for the couple's buildings and became familiar with its layout during that time, prosecutors said. That's when he also began seeing Bolanos, he told police.
On May 5, 2017, Teixeira said Field walked in on them and stabbed his fiancée to death.
Teixeira said he killed Field in self-defense.
"I'm not sorry," Teixeira said in the recording about killing Field. "A jealous man is the worst thing ever ... What I saw with my eyes was crazy."
His defense attorney, Steve Sack, told the court Bolanos let him inside her home that day.
But the defense presented no evidence to support Teixeira's account, which Pappas called "imagined."
"We've gone beyond the preposterous. We're now existing in the theater of the absurd," he said.
In his statement to police, Teixeira called Bolanos "Linda."
"He didn't even know her name," Pappas said.
A bloody crime scene
The victims tried getting help every way they could.
A friend of the couple testified he received a series of text messages from Field's phone, urging him to call 911 because a gunman was in their home. Phone logs presented in court showed someone had called 911 from Field's phone eight times.
Bolanos' godmother testified that it was her goddaughter's voice that came out muffled during an attempt to reach 911.
But authorities didn't make it to the penthouse in time.
First responders found Bolanos, 39, and Field, 48, in a pool of blood. Bolanos had sustained 24 stab wounds and multiple blunt force injuries, including to her face and head, a medical examiner testified. Field suffered a single fatal stab wound to the neck.
Officers found Teixeira inside the penthouse, where they shot and injured him, thinking he was holding a firearm, Boston officers testified.
He was arrested in the building's hallway and told police bodies were inside the penthouse, Boston police Detective Sean Wallace testified.
"Then he said, 'You guys are going to die.' Then he said, 'They killed my wife.' Then he mentioned something, and I heard the word 'sniper,''' the detective told the jury.
Teixeira threatened prosecutor
In the last week of the trial, Teixeira threatened Pappas, the prosecutor, telling him, "You better hope I never get out of jail."
The Suffolk County District Attorney says investigators in her office are investigating the threats.
"Once this investigation is completed we will determine whether additional charges will be brought against Mr. Teixeira. The 300 employees in my office work tirelessly to make the communities in Suffolk County safe," District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.
"I will never stand idly by if the safety of my employees or our communities is threatened," Rollins said.