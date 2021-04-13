Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Jessie Yeung, CNN
An 11-month-old baby was killed and two other children hurt after shots were fired into a car in Syracuse, New York
- By LaCrisha McAllister and Hollie Silverman, CNN
Police and demonstrators clash during protests over the shooting of a Minnesota man during a traffic stop
- By Madeline Holcombe and Adrienne Broaddus, CNN
Classes canceled at Knoxville school for two days after shooting leaves student dead and officer injured
- By Kay Jones and Hollie Silverman, CNN
- Good morning! It's Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
- Here's what can help the US soon see a Covid-19 'turnaround,' Fauci says
- 300 movie screens to go dark in California after company shuts operations due to Covid-19 impact
- Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies find chop shop at house in Conyers
- If you care, leave them there
- DMX, rapper and actor, dies at 50
- Counterfeit fentanyl pills spark cluster of overdoses in Georgia
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Millions of parents not living with their children could collect child allowance checks
- A third of Covid-19 survivors suffer 'brain disease,' study shows
- When should you get the vaccine if you have had Covid-19? Dr. Wen explains
- FBI investigation into Newton County finances closed
- Rally to raise money for Confederate statue case planned Sunday
POLL: Have you received the COVID-19 vaccine?
