Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 56 UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO WATCH 52. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA CLAYTON FAYETTE HENRY NEWTON ROCKDALE WALTON IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA CLARKE MADISON OCONEE IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA COWETA HARRIS HEARD MERIWETHER PIKE SPALDING TROUP THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF COMER, CONYERS, COVINGTON, FRANKLIN, GRIFFIN, MANCHESTER, MONROE, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN, RIVERDALE, STOCKBRIDGE, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINTERVILLE, AND ZEBULON.