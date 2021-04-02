Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Joshua Berlinger, CNN
- By Deanna Hackney and Hollie Silverman , CNN
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi charged with violating state secrets as wireless internet shutdown begins
- By Helen Regan and Sarita Harilela, CNN
GoFundMe page for Asian hate crime assault victim in New York raises more than $172,000 in donations
- By Mallika Kallingal and Jennifer Henderson, CNN
- Good morning! It's Friday, April 2, 2021.
- Seven detention officers fired, one resigns, after an in-custody death in a Texas jail
- Wait to be fully vaccinated before resuming normal activities, health experts plead with Americans
- Mom's Meals opens fulfillment center in Conyers
- Paid parental leave bill clears Georgia General Assembly
- Suzie’s Sloppy Joes: A handheld favorite fit for a crowd
- Nancy Schulz reflects on years of public service and new role of grandmother
- County's performance during pandemic focus of 2021 Rockdale State of the County address
- Suspect detained in hit-and-run that took the life of a 10-year-old boy
- Appeal filed in truck stop denial
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Rockdale, Newton schools to receive millions in federal stimulus funds
- Newton County Sheriff's Office seeks public assistance in Spring Lakes Terrace drive-by shooting
POLL: Do you support Georgia's new election law, the Election Integrity Act of 2021?
