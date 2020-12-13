Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Jenni Marsh and James Griffiths, CNN
-
-
- 0
- By Jenni Marsh and James Griffiths, CNN
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Holiday gifts that give back
- Despite promises of solidarity on Covid-19, rich countries are snapping up the supply of promising vaccines
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Aided by shoe throw penalty, LSU stuns No. 6 Florida on late field goal
- Bo Nix, Auburn defeat host Mississippi State
Most Popular
Articles
- Man found dead in his vehicle in Georgia bank parking lot Monday morning
- Conyers man wanted in Rockdale and Putnam counties arrested in Alabama
- Newton County employees receive pandemic incentive
- Covington reinstates mask wearing requirement on city properties
- Hospitals, nursing homes first in line as COVID vaccine coming soon
- Marian McDaniel named Rockdale Fire Chief; Dan Morgan is new EMA Department Director
- HEALTH: What's the optimal blood pressure level?
- Conyers man arrested for sexual exploitation of children
- Gov. Brian Kemp doubles down on refusal to call election-focused special session
- Amid U.S. Senate runoffs, lawsuit aims to restore 198,000 Georgia voters
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: When do you plan to start shopping for Christmas?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.