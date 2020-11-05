Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Nectar Gan and Steve George, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
- By Jessie Yeung, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Julia Hollingsworth, Esha Mitra and Manveena Suri, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Covington teen charged with murder in Oct. 19 shooting death
- Type 2 diabetes drug metformin recalled due to contamination with possible carcinogen
- No one wants more shutdowns, but Covid-19 keeps raging. Some states and cities have enacted new rules
- Election 2020: Rockdale, Newton lean Democrat in most races
- Rockdale school system seeking input on second semester learning options
- Election Day arrives at last; early turnout heavy in Newton, steady in Rockdale
- Albany shuts down activities due to COVID-19 result
- By votes of 4-3, Covington approves donating $30,000 through Newton County for homeless shelter
- Sheriff Ezell Brown wins fourth term in office; Edwards, Cowan re-elected to BOC
- Newton County Jail Blotter
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Did you vote on Election Day?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.