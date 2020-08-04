Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Adam Renton and Brad Lendon, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- There's still a long way to go in the pandemic, WHO official says, while US tops 155,000 deaths
- Man charged with shooting at an employee after being asked to wear a mask in a Pennsylvania cigar shop, police say
- China saved the giant panda, but conservation efforts ignored other species says new study
- St. Louis Cardinals executive says there's no proof players went to a casino prior to outbreak
- Penis microbes may contribute to a common yet serious vaginal infection, study finds
Most Popular
Articles
- Rockdale awarded contract for roundabout construction
- Newton County Sheriff's investigators seeking information on July 25 drive-by shooting
- Coronavirus pandemic wearing down Georgia hospitals’ bottom lines
- Judge John Ott grants extension in statue removal case
- Bike trip to Jekyll Island a challenging summer adventure for Covington family
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Citizens express concerns about proposed increase in property taxes during pandemic
- Herman Cain dies from coronavirus
- Newton County Sheriff's Office provides escort for Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Ride
- Newton County to offer grants under CARES Act funding
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you think Major League Baseball can finish the season?
With MLB canceling games in the first week due to COVID-19, do you think the league will be able to finish the season?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.