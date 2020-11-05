Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Jessie Yeung and Brett McKeehan, CNN
- Updated
- By Madeline Holcombe, CNN
- Updated
- By Jessie Yeung and Brett McKeehan, CNN
- Updated
- By Amir Vera and Rebekah Riess, CNN
- Updated
New Jersey releases more than 2,200 eligible inmates under nation's first public health crisis sentencing law
- By Lauren del Valle and Leah Asmelash, CNN
- Updated
- The US just reported more than 100,00 new Covid-19 infections, the most cases ever reported in a single day
- A Fort Hood soldier has been arrested in the killing of Chelsea Cheatham
- Sounders rally for tie as Galaxy's playoff hopes end
- Bears await update on Trubisky's shoulder injury
- Quakes edge LAFC, seal MLS playoff berth
- Type 2 diabetes drug metformin recalled due to contamination with possible carcinogen
- Rockdale school system seeking input on second semester learning options
- Covington teen charged with murder in Oct. 19 shooting death
- Election 2020: Rockdale, Newton lean Democrat in most races
- Election Day arrives at last; early turnout heavy in Newton, steady in Rockdale
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- By votes of 4-3, Covington approves donating $30,000 through Newton County for homeless shelter
- Sheriff Ezell Brown wins fourth term in office; Edwards, Cowan re-elected to BOC
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- No Christmas parade in Conyers this year; other holiday events in the works
