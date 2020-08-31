Not Available
- Drinking bans are back in fashion during the Covid pandemic. But experts are wary of Prohibition 2.0
- A child in Taiwan was caught in a kite and swept high into the air
- Heritage senior R.J. Noord commits to Elon University
- Braves score 10 in second inning, then hang on for victory over Phillies
- Newton schools announces plan for return to classroom
- Conyers man in custody after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat
- Newton County community leader Sam Ramsey has died
- Virtual learning contract questioned by Rockdale County commissioners
- Former Covington Mayor Ramsey leaves legacy of faith and service
- Suspect who robbed three banks, including one in Conyers, after release from prison, sentenced to 20 more years
- Technical glitches hamper first day of school in Rockdale
- Monroe man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of Oxford man
- Conyers man one of four convicted in cocaine trafficking network
- Conyers Police Department welcomes two new K9 officers
