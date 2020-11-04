Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Nectar Gan and Steve George, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
Politics
U.. Senator David Perdue holding double-digit lead over challenger Jon Ossoff in Georgia Senate race
- By Dave Williams Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News Service
-
- 0
Cnn Politics
Republican Lindsey Graham defeats well-funded Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in South Carolina
- By Katie Lobosco, CNN
- Updated
- 0
featured
- By Alice Queen alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- U.. Senator David Perdue holding double-digit lead over challenger Jon Ossoff in Georgia Senate race
- Schiano returns to Columbus as Rutgers tackles No. 3 Ohio State
- Slowing No. 14 Oklahoma State's offense key for Kansas State
- Ex-Auburn coach Tuberville wins U.S. Senate seat
Most Popular
Articles
- Covington man arrested after taking photos of and licking women's feet
- Rockdale school system seeking input on second semester learning options
- Rockdale, Newton spared worst of Zeta's damage
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Election Day arrives at last; early turnout heavy in Newton, steady in Rockdale
- Ken’s Foods to invest $103 million to expand McDonough, Henry County operations
- By votes of 4-3, Covington approves donating $30,000 through Newton County for homeless shelter
- No Christmas parade in Conyers this year; other holiday events in the works
- Fleur de Lolly: Smashing technique produces superb burgers
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Did you vote on Election Day?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.