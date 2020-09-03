Not Available
- By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN
- Tyler Wolff debuts in Atlanta United's 0-0 draw with Inter Miami
- Braves sweep Red Sox as Adam Duvall, Marcell Ozuna first MLB teammates with back-to-back 3 HR games
- After being forcefully arrested, a Black jogger in San Antonio says he was 'guilty before proven innocent'
- A New Jersey man was laid off due to the pandemic. Now he's mowing lawns for senior citizens and veterans at no charge
- Conyers man in custody after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat
- Jennifer Bellah pleads guilty but mentally ill in 2018 murder of her 2-year-old daughter
- Charges upgraded to murder for July 5th shooting after victim dies; BOLO issued for "armed and dangerous" suspect
- Newton schools announces plan for return to classroom
- Sons of Confederate Veterans calls for boycott of crane companies that removed statues
- Covington City Council adopts mask ordinance by 4-1 vote
- Paving work under way on Cricket Frog Trail
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Conyers Police Department welcomes two new K9 officers
- Monroe man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of Oxford man
