Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.
That's the tune the Washington Nationals will be humming in their heads every time they admire their 2019 World Series championship rings.
The newly unveiled design for the rings features a shark holding up the Commissioner's trophy -- a nod to the popular children's song "Baby Shark." The tune became sort of an unofficial team anthem last season after outfielder Gerardo Parra chose it for his walk-up song in June.
Parra, and the Nationals, were in a slump at the time but soon turned their season around as "Baby Shark" fever swept their ballpark.
The Nationals also used some rather odd calculations to explain how they chose the number of diamonds, rubies and sapphires on each ring.
- There are 32 sapphires to represent the team's seven walk-off wins, 13 shutout wins, longest winning streak (eight games) and the amount of postseason rounds won (four).
- The 108 diamonds represent the team's 105 regular-season and postseason wins, plus an additional one for their World Series championship and two more as a nod to the franchise's history as two teams -- the Montreal Expos and the Nationals.
- The 12 rubies represent the team's total number of postseason wins.
The ring also features the US Capitol and the Roman numerals MMVI, representing the year (2006) in which the Lerner family purchased the franchise.
Along the ring palm is the team's mantra: "GO 1-0 EVERY DAY."
The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 4-3 last year to win their first-ever World Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.