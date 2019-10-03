Minutes before the plane crash that would take his life, Robert Riddell was keeping his Facebook friends updated about the flight -- something that he was very much looking forward to.
He and 12 other people were on a demonstration flight of a World War II-era B-17 Flying Fortress in Connecticut on Wednesday -- one that would end in tragedy.
He posted a picture of the bomber's sparse interior as the aircraft was taxiing.
"Here we go!" he later wrote in the comments section of a different post.
Not long afterward, the plane crashed as it tried to make an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, killing seven aboard, including Riddell.
Here is what we know about those who died:
Robert Riddell
Riddell lived in East Granby, a town adjacent to the airport.
His wife, Debra Riddell, confirmed his death to CNN.
He announced to his Facebook friends on Monday that he would be taking the B-17 flight. The experience was offered by the Collings Foundation, a nonprofit that showcases vintage aircraft around the country.
On Wednesday morning at the airport, he posted a picture of three vintage planes, parked, with the caption: "In the waiting area...."
More than an hour later, he was aboard the B-17 and posted a picture of the interior.
"Taxiing...(not much of a view from the seats)," the post reads.
Debra Riddell mourned her husband in a public Facebook post Wednesday night.
"It's been a long and tragic day. Words cannot express how devastated I am," she wrote. "At this point, all survivors have been identified. Rob was not one of them. ... Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.
"Rob was the best person I've ever known. He was my soulmate. I will miss him beyond words can ever express. He loved his children more than anyone could know and the new grandson was the apple of his eye. He embraced my daughter and grandchildren and loved them as his own.
"He was brilliant, loving, funny, reliable, compassionate and the best man I've ever known. The world lost an amazing person today.
"My heart goes out to the other people that lost loved ones but especially the people who survived this crash.
"Thank you for your support and love."
Gary Mazzone
Gary Mazzone, a retired law enforcement officer, died in the crash, Vernon police Capt. John Kelley told CNN.
Mazzone was a Vernon police captain from 1976 to 1998, and was an inspector with the state Division of Criminal Justice until retiring in January, Kelley said.
"He did a lot of good for the community and for the state at large," including by supporting Special Olympics Connecticut, Kelley said.
Mazzone worked in the state attorney's office in Litchfield after leaving the Vernon police, according to friend and colleague Devon Stilson.
He remembered Mazzone as a consummate professional focused on getting tasks done right, not just getting it done.
"He had the highest degree of integrity that one could ask for," Stilson said. "He didn't do it from the standpoint of, 'How are we going to put this person in jail.' Gary approached it from a standpoint of, 'What really happened here? Let's seek the truth before we take the next.'"
Stilson also remembered him for his office pranks -- including one time when Mazzone called the office and impersonated the state attorney.
"Gary called as (the state attorney) and told this (junior staffer) that he was closely monitoring this important case," Stilson recalled.
The staffer, Stilson said, turned white as a sheet, thinking he was under pressure from the top boss.