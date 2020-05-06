Nampa Christian Schools, a private school in Nampa, Idaho, reopened for in-person classes Monday, Superintendent Greg Wiles told CNN.
"We will be taking appropriate action within this modified opening to help keep our faculty, staff, students and families safe," Wiles said.
The school, which has 730 students from preschool to high school on two campuses, has shortened school days along with passing periods. Gone altogether are assemblies, cafeteria lunches and busing, Wiles said.
About 60% of its students are back for face-to-face instruction, Wiles said. The rest are still learning remotely.
The move comes after Idaho Gov. Brad Little said the state had met the criteria for the first stage of reopening. The state's plan for that stage allowed 90% of businesses to reopen on May 1, as well as places of worship, day cares, organized youth activities and day camps, as long as protocols are followed, including social distancing.
Idaho is among the 47 US states that have ordered or recommended that schools stay closed for the rest of the academic year, but it also allowed individual school districts to make the decision to reopen.
Local health officials have to approve the decision, and the districts must create plans for protecting vulnerable staff members, communicating with parents, disinfection and cleaning, and closure in the event of Covid-19 cases, according to the Idaho Board of Education.
Nampa Christian Schools' last day of classes for this academic year is May 21, according to the school calendar.
In neighboring Montana, a few small schools are gearing up to open Thursday, including a one-room and a one-teacher school, as well as a school with about 60 students.
A majority of the Nampa school's parents, about 60% to 75%, were in favor of coming back, according to a regular survey, Wiles said.
"We are working closely with Southwest District Health to make sure that all of our plans follow CDC school reopening guidelines and we are pleased to have their endorsement of these plans," Wiles said.
CNN has reached out to Southwest District Health, the health department that oversees the area where the school is located, but did not immediately hear back.
Nampa's public schools are still closed to in-person instruction and will not reopen for the rest of the academic school year, an employee of Nampa School District told CNN.
Canyon County, where Nampa Christian Schools is located, had 266 confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 and six deaths as of Wednesday, according to state health department data.
