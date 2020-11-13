Two officers with the Gastonia, North Carolina police and four patrons were shot at a nightclub Thursday night, the department said in a press release.
Both Gastonia Police Department officers were off duty, working at Remedies Nightclub, and trying to stop an argument when the shooting happened around 11 p.m., according to the release posted on the police department's Facebook page.
Sgt. E. Nelson, Officer M. Lewis and the four patrons received injuries that were not life threatening, police said.
Police said two suspects are in custody and charged with six felony counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Gastonia is about 22 miles from Charlotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.