Two people were killed Monday and a third person was wounded after a shooting in a residence hall on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, the school said.
The shooting occurred in Pride Rock residence hall, the school said in a post on Twitter.
The wounded victim has been taken to a hospital, the school said.
The school canceled classes for the day and evening, and encouraged residents and students to shelter in place as a precaution. The university said the shelter in place was lifted a little less than two hours after an initial alert about an investigation in the residence hall.
Police are actively investigating, the school said.
Commerce is about 67 miles northeast of Dallas.
CNN's Darran Simon contributed to this report.
