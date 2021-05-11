Two Concho County sheriff's deputies were killed and an Eden city employee critically injured after an altercation with a suspect over a dog complaint "quickly escalated to gunfire," the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
A suspect is in custody and the Monday night incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, the statement said. When contacted by CNN, the Concho County Sheriff's Office referred CNN to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
CNN has contacted the Concho County Attorney's Office and the City of Eden for comment, but has not yet received a response.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
