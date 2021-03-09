The University of California, Davis is offering students an incentive to staycation for spring break instead of traveling.
The Healthy Davis Together Spring Break Grant will award 500 applicants $75 to spend during the March 22 to 25 break in the Davis, California area, according to a Facebook post from the school.
The idea is to spend the money on local businesses rather than somewhere else.
"As per state guidance, all non-essential travel should be avoided, and staying local is a good way to do your part in slowing the spread of COVID-19," the post says.
Students can apply through a form accessible through their university Gmail accounts.
Those who choose to travel out of state will have to quarantine for 10 days after returning, per California guidelines, and the university recommends that students get tested every three to four days before and after their trip. The aim is to catch nonsymptomatic students and to keep the campus safe.
