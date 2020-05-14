Venue postpones concert after Arkansas health officials issue cease-and-desist order, suspend liquor license

An Arkansas concert venue says it will postpone a planned concert after the governor threatened that local law enforcement would.
TempleLive, a 1,100-seat concert venue in Fort Smith, was advertising an "An Intimate Solo Acoustic Show by Travis McCready of Bishop Gunn" for Friday. They said they'd only be allowing 229 people in -- 20% capacity -- in addition to implementing additional "Covid operating protocol."
But after the Arkansas Department of Health sent a cease-and-desist letter, and the venue lost its liquor license, it will now postpone it.
"Governor, we'll move the show," Lance Beaty, president of Beaty Capital Group, said. "I hope you're happy."
The state made it clear that the gathering, even at 20% capacity, violates the state's current stay-at-home order.
By postponing the event to May 18, venue representatives say they will submit a new proposal and permit to hold the concert under the state's relaxed order that takes effect that day: a venue can open for events with up to 33% capacity if the Secretary of Health approves their plan.
TempleLive's lawyer, John Scott, says they are considering suing the state of Akransas.
CNN has asked Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office for comment but has not yet received a response. CNN also asked the state Alcohol Beverage Control board if it would be reinstating the liquor license, but did not receive a response.
The postponement comes after days of fighting between Arkansas officials and the venue.
"We expect compliance with that [cease-and-desist order]," Hutchinson said in a press conference on Wednesday.
CNN reached out to Travis McCready, and his agent, but did not receive a response.
In a video posted on the venue's Facebook page on Wednesday, TempleLive vice president Michael Brown appeared defiant, asking the difference between a gathering at his venue and one at a church.
Brown said they weren't trying to be difficult -- they just want to be treated fairly.
"There are some similarities, but there are also some significant differences," Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said at Wednesday's press conference, responding to Brown's comments. "With this event, they're expecting people from a number of different states. People who normally wouldn't come in contact with each other. And so that really increases the risk of Covid-19 transmission."
Kilgore, Texas, resident Misti Ingersoll Tuck and her mother were planning to be two of the out-of-state attendees, and planned to stay nearby overnight. Ingersoll Tuck said she wasn't nervous about potentially attending the concert and says residents can't stay isolated forever.
"The social distancing standards they have put in place seem to be adequate to me," she said. "But I also believe it is up to me to keep myself clean and safe, so myself or anyone else is not exposed."
A dozen or so tickets are still available for the event on Ticketmaster, each priced $20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.