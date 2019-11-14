The Cielo Vista Walmart in El Paso, Texas reopened Thursday, almost three months after 22 people were killed in a mass shooting there.
A banner that read #ELPASOSTRONG was unveiled and an American flag raised at the reopening ceremony.
Employees and residents cheered before heading into the store.
"It's the least I can do to show up here," customer Jordan Flores told CNN affiliate KFOX.
To show his support for the community, Flores waited in the parking lot for hours before the store opened.
"For once, there was no sadness in this Walmart when that banner was unveiled," Flores told the station.
A memorial for the victims of the August 31 violence is scheduled to be completed next week. The tall white pillar was visible behind construction barricades.
The Grand Candela, as it's called, will feature 22 perforated aluminum arcs grouped into a single 30-foot monument "symbolizing unity and emanating light into the sky," Walmart said.