We may soon learn what evidence the grand jury heard in the Breonna Taylor case. Here's what's happened over the last few days

A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, during a protest against the death George Floyd in Minneapolis, in Denver, Colorado on June 3, 2020. We may soon learn what evidence the grand jury heard.

 Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images

The public may soon learn what evidence was presented to grand jurors that led them to charge a former Louisville police officer for his actions the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment.

A grand juror in the case has suggested that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron misled the public on what was presented to the panel.

Cameron announced he would comply with a judge's ruling ordering an audio recording of the grand jury presentation be added to the court's case file.

Here's what else has happened in the case over the last few days:

