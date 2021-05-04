What it's like to be a black police officer, navigating two turbulent worlds

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia... Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and Rockdale Counties. For the Yellow River Basin...including Conyers below Milstead... Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead. * Until Thursday evening. * At 11:17 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 11.8 feet. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:17 AM EDT Tuesday was 11.8 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 12.8 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday morning to 2.7 feet and begin rising again Saturday evening. It will rise to 3.0 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. * Impact...At 13 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand into the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County. Most of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton County will be flooded with up to 4 feet of water. Minor flooding also occurs in Newton County in the Riverside Estates Travel and Trailer Park. Any trailers near the river may need to be moved to higher ground. A playground by the river will begin to flood. &&