What life is like inside the California prison where Felicity Huffman is spending her 14-day sentence

Actress Felicity Huffman began serving time in Dublin, California, this week at a federal prison that Forbes once said was among the "cushiest" in the country.
Attorneys for Huffman, who was sentenced to 14 days for her role in a massive college admissions scam, had asked specifically that she serve her time at the "low security" Federal Correctional Institution Dublin with around 1,200 female inmates about 35 miles from San Francisco.
At FCI Dublin, the "Desperate Housewives" dons a khaki uniform with her name and inmate number. She must make her bed by 6:30 a.m. -- except on weekends and holidays, when inmates can sleep in and make their beds by 10 a.m. -- according to an inmate orientation handbook posted on the prison website.
She may enjoy some comforts. Inmates can sunbathe on the weekends, but they have to wear a shirt and shorts, the handbook says.
They can watch the lobby television until 8:45 p.m. during the week or 11:45 p.m. on weekends. Each month they may spend up to $320 at the commissary.
Huffman isn't the facility's first famous inmate.
FCI Dublin previously housed Sara Jane Moore, who attempted to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, and Autumn Jackson, who was convicted of trying to extort Bill Cosby for $40 million. Jackson's conviction was later overturned, 14 months into a 26-month sentence.
Patty Hearst served there in the 1970s, after she was convicted for bank robbery during her time with the Symbionese Liberation Army.
The so-called Hollywood Madam, Heidi Fleiss, also did time at FCI Dublin in the 1990s and later said it wasn't that easy.
"You're in a very anti-social environment, it's very hostile," she said, adding, "there were some scary situations."
Huffman will only spend 13 days there
Huffman was accused of spending $15,000 to boost her daughter's SAT scores. She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She is the first of more than 30 parents charged in the sprawling criminal case to begin serving time.
Ultimately, she'll spend just 13 days in prison, according to a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson, with time credited for the day she spent in federal custody after her arrest in March.
She'll also must serve one year of probation, pay a $30,000 fine, and perform 250 hours of community service.
In court during her sentencing, Huffman apologized to the judge, her daughters and her husband, actor William H. Macy.
"I am deeply ashamed of what I have done," she told the judge. "At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said, 'No.' "
CNN's Eric Levenson, Alexandra Fields and Mark Morales contributed to this report.