What stores are open and closed on Memorial Day

Publix stores are open regular hours for Memorial Day, but Publix pharmacies will be closed.

A year ago, states were starting to ease coronavirus restrictions while warning Americans not to gather with large groups for Memorial Day out of concern for a second wave of infections.

This year, celebrations for the unofficial start of summer may look a little more familiar now that millions of Americans have been vaccinated against Covid-19. And unlike other federal holidays, most major stores are open during regular hours. But not everything is business as usual.

So whether you're planning a long-awaited gathering or just trying to get some errands done Monday, here's what is open and closed.

OPEN

ALDI -- Open limited hours depending on location

CVS -- Most locations are open with limited hours

FedEx -- Some offices are open with limited hours but there will be no deliveries

Kroger -- Open regular hours but pharmacies are limiting hours

Publix -- Open regular hours but pharmacies are closed

Target -- Open regular hours

Trader Joe's -- Open regular hours

Walmart -- Open regular hours but pharmacies are limiting hours

Movie theaters

Zoos

CLOSED

Costco

Government-owned buildings such as the DMV and public libraries

Publix pharmacies

Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange

UPS

US Postal Service

Remember, it's safest to call ahead to make sure your nearest location isn't adjusting hours.

