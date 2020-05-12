When to watch the Blue Angels fly over Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis today

The Blue Angels will race through the skies of Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis today as the precision-flying Navy airplanes continue their tour across the US to honor first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Today, the Blue Angels will launch from their home base in Pensacola, Florida, and pass over hospitals and landmarks in the three Midwestern cities.
"Residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event," the Navy said.
"They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover."
Times
Detroit flyovers will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET and last roughly 21 minutes.
Chicago flyovers will start at 11:45 a.m. CT and last roughly 15 minutes.
Indianapolis flyovers will start at 2:00 p.m. ET and last roughly 11 minutes.
Routes
You can check out the routes here:
The Blue Angels, sometimes with the Thunderbirds and sometimes solo, have flown over several major US cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.