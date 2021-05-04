Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia... Little Haynes Creek near Milstead affecting Newton and Rockdale Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little Haynes Creek near Milstead. * From early this morning until further notice. * At 12:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.8 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 10 feet. * Minor flooding is expected to occur shortly this morning. * Forecast...Minor flooding is forecast until further notice. * Impact...At 10 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands and fields along the creek upstream and downstream from the gage on Dial Mill Road. Some low lying portions of residential backyards on River Ridge Trail will begin to flood. &&