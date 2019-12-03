As heavy snow begins to slow down Tuesday morning, parts of the Northeast will be waking up to dangerous morning commute conditions as freezing rain, ice and slush take over.
The powerful winter storm that trekked east across the country and hammered Boston and parts of New York Monday will be out of New England Tuesday morning. But its outer bands will dump some last rounds of snow and wintry mix throughout the day, CNN meteorologist Rob Shackelford said.
Parts of Massachusetts could see an additional 4 to 8 inches of snow Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.
"Plan on slippery road conditions," the NWS office in Boston said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."
It's not just the snow Bostoners should be worried about, Shackelford said.
"Slush is the problem," he said, adding temperatures in Boston will linger around freezing Tuesday morning.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker warned drivers to "build in extra time" if they're commuting in the eastern part of the state or consider taking public transportation.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also urged drivers to stay off the roads, after a bus crash Monday evening left nearly 30 passengers injured.
"For those who have to travel, take extreme caution on the roadways as our crews work round the clock to clear the snow and ice," he said.
Meanwhile, a storm across the country that's been drenching Northern California will begin to move onshore and head eastward. And that's not all the rain the West Coast will see, with another storm forecast to hit later this week.
Nearly 40 million people in the US remain under some kind of winter weather alert Tuesday.
Dangerous roads in New England
Even as the winter storm over the Northeast has now largely moved away, authorities are still warning residents to take caution when they head out on the street as crews work to clear roads covered with inches of snow.
In Connecticut, authorities responded to at least 1,978 calls for service and 270 accidents -- 21 of which had injuries -- since Sunday morning, Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema told CNN.
And New Jersey State Police said as of Monday evening, they had responded to about 428 vehicle crashes and 312 motorist aids in surrounding areas.
"If you don't have to go out, please stay home so road crews can treat the roads," police said.
Across Massachusetts, close to 4,000 pieces of equipment were on the roads Monday, Baker said, according to CNN affiliate WHDH, including plows, plower-spreader combinations and front end loaders.
"Pavements wet to slush, snow-covered. #DontCrowdThePlow," the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
Traveling by air wasn't any better.
More than 800 flights to or from US airports have been canceled for Monday and 6,000 flights have been delayed, according to FlightAware.com. Many US airlines, including Delta, American, United and Southwest, offered waivers for passengers who want to change or cancel their flights.
In a little over 24 hours, parts of New England saw snowfall rates ranging from 3 to a whooping 20 inches -- that number coming from Hampshire County, Massachusetts.
More rain for the West Coast
Meanwhile, a stubborn storm that continues to drench parts of Northern California may be followed by another round of rainfall.
Forecasters say another storm system approaching the state, likely to hit Friday and Saturday, will be larger and will bring more heavy rain and mountain snow.
The northern part of the state has already been getting drenched for days as a slow-moving storm lingered right off the coast of San Francisco and Sacramento, Shackelford said.
The rain it's unleashed has been especially dangerous in areas burnt by recent wildfires, as the lack of vegetation could lead to mudslides, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.
That storm will move onshore in the southern part of California Wednesday and track eastward, Shackelford said.
CNN's Rob Frehse and Mirna Alsharif contributed to this report.