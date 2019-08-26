CONYERS - A 12-year-old male is in ICU with a gunshot wound and a 15-year-old male is under arrest following a shooting early Friday night outside Peek's Chapel Elementary School. The school was closed and no school activities were taking place at the time.
According to an incident report from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, several juveniles were playing basketball on the courts outside Peeks Chapel about 6:30 p.m. when they heard a gunshot and someone screaming for help. They found the 12-year-old with a wound to his stomach and called 911.
When deputies arrived, they administered first aid to the victim until EMS arrived. The child was air lifted to an Atlanta hospital for treatment. He is reportedly stable in ICU and communicating with investigators.
The Sheriff’s Office detained and charged a 15-year-old male with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.
The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released when they become available.