COVINGTON - One person was wounded Dec. 7 in what the Covington Police are describing as a drive-by shooting. The 18-year-old male victim suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and head, but was alert and able to speak to investigators at the hospital.
Covington Police officers responded to the area of Puckett Street about 9:15 p.m. Saturday night in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, it was determined that the victim had already been transported to Piedmont Newton Hospital by private vehicle.
According to CPD PIO Justin Stott, witnesses in the area said they heard several gunshots, but did not exactly see what happened. They said that a black or brown Honda passenger car left the scene shortly after the shooting and may have been involved.
The victim was flown from Piedmont Newton to Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) for further treatment. Investigators were able to speak to him at AMC.
Stott said the investigation is continuing and the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is working on a lead to identify a suspect.